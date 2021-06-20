Advertisement

Mostly sunny Father’s Day

By Emilie Hillman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calmer conditions are expected today as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be warm and dew points will be comfortable. A few isolated showers are possible across the north this afternoon, but otherwise the region should remain dry.

A warm front will move through tonight and tomorrow. This will allow for another day with warm temperatures but also increase the dewpoints. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Some storms may be severe, especially across western Maine, with heavy rain, strong winds and hail all possible.

More rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as the cold front continues to move through the state.

The second half on the work week looks calm with high pressure building in.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 75° -85°. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 54°-64°. Calm wind. A few areas of patchy fog possible.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe. Highs 74°-89°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-15 mph.

