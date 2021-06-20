Advertisement

Mainers enjoy Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands annual Maine Resident’s Day Sunday

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands annual Maine Resident Day.

Mainers were invited to get out and explore area state parks and historic sites for free.

Some exceptions included Acadia National Park and Baxter State Park.

Moose Point State Park in Searsport was one of the parks taking part, and members of the community got out to enjoy it.

An official with the Park said earlier Sunday afternoon, around 125 people had enjoyed the free admission.

Free admission at parks like Moose Point ran from 9am to closing Sunday only.

