Advertisement

Federal drones checking out lobster gear off Maine

By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hopes to step up use of underwater video cameras to inspect lobster trap lines to ensure compliance with federal rules.

The video cameras can alert inspectors whether lobstermen are complying with requirements to insert weak links into their traplines, to help whales break through the rope, and to use rope that sinks to the bottom.

Michael Henry, a top fisheries enforcement officer for the NOAA in the Northeast, said the agency is hiring a contractor and may buy additional smaller versions to step up enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Maine CDC data as of 6-19-21
Maine CDC reports 43 additional COVID-19 cases
Wildfire off Church Road in Bangor
Multiple crews battle wildfire in Bangor
LIMINGTON
Man accused of killing his mother, her boyfriend in Limington makes initial court appearance
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man convicted in fatal beating of girlfriend

Latest News

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
Shriners march and wave to the community gathered in Brewer.
Anah Shriners hold first parade since 2019
Police in Auburn said they responded to 409 Court Street for a report of shots fired.
Several shots fired from unknown vehicle, Auburn man struck in the leg
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man convicted in fatal beating of girlfriend