Advertisement

Essex Street Baptist Church Celebrates 176th Birthday

Worshippers gathered to celebrate the historic church with a post-service ice cream special
Gathered worshippers attend the post-service ice cream social.
Gathered worshippers attend the post-service ice cream social.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local church celebrated a historic achievement in Bangor today.

Essex Street Baptist Church held a service to commemorate it’s 176th birthday, with more than two dozen people in attendance for the special occasion.

The event was a celebration of both the church’s 176th and 175th birthdays, as COVID made it unsafe for them to celebrate the latter last year.

After the service, worshippers gathered for an ice cream social, where they read poetry, sang songs, and shared memories of their time in the church.

Attendees say the event was not just about acknowledging the church, but also the loving, supportive community around it.

“The church isn’t really the building, the church is the people inside the building,” said Ron McGuire, the church’s president. “That’s what really constitutes a church, and, granted, there are bigger churches in Bangor, but you’d be hard pressed to find a friendlier church.”

And if you’d like to join, the church is always looking for new members, so that they can continue to celebrate well into the future.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Maine CDC data as of 6-19-21
Maine CDC reports 43 additional COVID-19 cases
Wildfire off Church Road in Bangor
Multiple crews battle wildfire in Bangor
LIMINGTON
Man accused of killing his mother, her boyfriend in Limington makes initial court appearance
It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the...
Maine man convicted in fatal beating of girlfriend

Latest News

The Bar Harbor Food Pantry serves all of MDI and of Hancock County, where food insecurity is as...
Bar Harbor community helps food pantry, so food pantry can help community
Federal drones checking out lobster gear off Maine
Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
Shriners march and wave to the community gathered in Brewer.
Anah Shriners hold first parade since 2019