Essex Street Baptist Church Celebrates 176th Birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local church celebrated a historic achievement in Bangor today.

Essex Street Baptist Church held a service to commemorate it’s 176th birthday, with more than two dozen people in attendance for the special occasion.

The event was a celebration of both the church’s 176th and 175th birthdays, as COVID made it unsafe for them to celebrate the latter last year.

After the service, worshippers gathered for an ice cream social, where they read poetry, sang songs, and shared memories of their time in the church.

Attendees say the event was not just about acknowledging the church, but also the loving, supportive community around it.

“The church isn’t really the building, the church is the people inside the building,” said Ron McGuire, the church’s president. “That’s what really constitutes a church, and, granted, there are bigger churches in Bangor, but you’d be hard pressed to find a friendlier church.”

And if you’d like to join, the church is always looking for new members, so that they can continue to celebrate well into the future.

