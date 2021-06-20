Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early this morning in Bangor.

Officials say it took place around 3 Sunday morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.

They say the church was not open when the shooting occurred.

Officials say an adult male was injured and taken to the hospital, and has been released...

They add the suspect fled the scene.

The Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating.

Officials say if anyone has any information on the person or persons involved, they are encouraged to call Detective Kyle Pelkey at 947-7384 extension 5728, or email him at kyle.pelkey@bangormaine.gov.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 947-7384 and press 3.

No additional information is being released at the time.

