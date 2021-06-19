Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A warm front moving through the region this morning is bringing showers with embedded thunderstorms. There will be a break late this morning and early afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with hail being the main concern. Showers and storms should come to an end between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The cold front will exit Sunday morning with mostly sunny conditions expected through the day.

A warm front will move through the region on Monday morning, bringing warmer and more humid conditions. Showers and strong to severe storms are possible later on the day a cold front moves in. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially across western Maine.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Highs 68°-82°. South wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending early. Lows 50°-59°. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 75°-85°. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 75°-89°. South wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. West wind 5-15 mph.

