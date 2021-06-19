Advertisement

Several shots fired from unknown vehicle, Auburn man struck in the leg

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - An Auburn man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning after witnesses say several shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.

Upon arriving, police say they found 25-year-old Jamual Douglas of Auburn with a single gunshot wound to his leg. Douglas was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Police say a large group had recently arrived at the Court Street apartment after leaving a club in Lewiston. According to witnesses, several shots were fired from an unknown vehicle in the direction of the group as they were standing outside the apartment building.

Police say one round hit Douglas in the upper leg, another round struck a vehicle parked in the driveway. No one else was hurt. Other shell casings were recovered by investigators.

Police say this incident remains under investigation.

