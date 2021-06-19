Advertisement

Maine Community Foundation receives grant from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

Mane CF
Mane CF
By WABI News Desk
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Maine Community Foundation has received a $2.5 million grant from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett for its Maine Expansion Arts Fund.

The endowed fund supports indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects in Maine, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

“There’s always a lot of great ideas and organizations doing great work that we just can’t stretch our budget far enough. So this feels really exciting in terms of the options that we’ll be able to offer, and the number of grants that we’ll be able to make to support arts and artists in Maine,” Leslie Good, Senior Program Officer at the Maine Community Foundation, said.

The next deadline for grant applications is September 15, 2021.

For more information, visit mainecf.org.

