Maine CDC reports 43 additional COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC says 56.85% of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 43 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.
No new deaths to report Saturday.
Total deaths in our state stand at 854 since the pandemic began.
York County is reporting the most new cases with nine.
Penobscot and Aroostook recording five new cases each.
Seven of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no increase in cases.
More than 1,501,000 vaccinations have been administered, according to the Maine CDC.
