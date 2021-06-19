Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 43 additional COVID-19 cases

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 43 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths to report Saturday.

Total deaths in our state stand at 854 since the pandemic began.

York County is reporting the most new cases with nine.

Penobscot and Aroostook recording five new cases each.

Seven of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no increase in cases.

The Maine CDC says 56.85% of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 1,501,000 vaccinations have been administered, according to the Maine CDC.

