Maine CDC reports 43 additional COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 43 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths to report Saturday.

Total deaths in our state stand at 854 since the pandemic began.

York County is reporting the most new cases with nine.

Penobscot and Aroostook recording five new cases each.

Seven of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting no increase in cases.

Here’s the Juneteenth stat of the day. There are 30 people in the hospital with #COVID19 in Maine right now. 15 of them are in critical care.



Two weeks ago, there were 62 people hospitalized in #Maine, 29 of whom were in critical care.



Progress happens one day at a time. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) June 19, 2021

The Maine CDC says 56.85% of Maine’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 1,501,000 vaccinations have been administered, according to the Maine CDC.

