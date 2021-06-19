Advertisement

Juneteenth celebration held on MDI

Musicians and speakers celebrated on MDI
Musicians and speakers celebrated on MDI(Headlight Audio Visual, Inc)
By Spencer Roberts
Mount Desert, Maine (WABI) -A Juneteenth Celebration was held on MDI hosted by Healthy Acadia and the MDI Racial Equity working group.

Speakers and musicians addressed the history and future of the newly federal holiday.

”Three point nine million men women and children freed by the emancipation proclamation and subsequent arrival of news in Texas.” said Theresa Daniels-Hemphill, one of the speakers for the day. “Those newly freed slaves rejoiced and celebrated. Giving birth to what is now known as Juneteenth.”

“Juneteenth is a day of celebration as much as it’s also a day of education.” said Alyne Cistone, host of MPBS’s “Elevating Voice” and the upcoming Downeast Diversity Podcast. “It’s a day when we commit to educating ourselves of the history of black people in America and throughout the African diaspora that has been erased denied and distorted.”

Charlie Parker, a student at MDI high school, also spoke of the work still to be done. “After education is prioritized we can begin to tackle issues that asphyxiate and divide the black community. Mass incarceration, housing segregation, voter suppression. These concepts are nowhere near unheard of, but unity and education must be established hand in hand in order to advance towards true equity.”

“Let us celebrate this milestone.” said Daniels-Hemphill. “Let us remain steadfast to our commitment in the face of this countries newly reawakened reckoning with its past.”

You can find the full recorded livestream at the following link. https://www.healthyacadia.org/ce-juneteenth

