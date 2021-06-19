Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help in identifying a person seen breaking into cars in Bangor.

This video released by Bangor Police shows the suspect committing burglaries in the Capehart area.

Police say they’ve taken nine car burglary reports in that area over the last several days.

They encourage residents to lock vehicle doors and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 957-7384 or contact the Bangor Police Department directly.

