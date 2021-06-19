Are you ready to Commit to Get Fit?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor wants you to Commit to Get Fit in 2021.

That’s the name of the 5k/10k walk/run they’re holding this September.

To help people get ready, they’re encouraging folks to exercise.

Staff from Dragonfly Physical Therapy was at the FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park on Broadway today demonstrating the equipment.

Epic Sports was also there to explain how to choose the right athletic shoe.

“The community filled with amazing resources, so we’re just trying to share those resources and teach people how they can access what’s available to them to get fit,” Rachael Severance, a St. Joseph’s Healthcare Marketing Specialist, said.

“The opportunity to come here and get some nice sunlight as the same time as you’re working out, using the equipment that’s provided is a huge opportunity for the community, chance for people to get together and stay in shape at the same time,” Chris Marean of Dragonfly Physical Therapy said.

To find out more, look for St. Joe’s Commit on Facebook, or visit their website.

