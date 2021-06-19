Anah Shriners Hold First Parade Since 2019

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - People in Brewer gathered to witness a Shriner’s tradition today,

Anah Shriners held it’s first parade since 2019, and they pulled out all the stops, featuring all the classics like clowns, miniature cars, and some special appearances by a variety of costumed characters, alongside some new additions thanks to the Anah Shrine superheroes.

The parade was also an initiation ceremony for new members of the Shriners, and the community was able to give them a warm welcome to the organization.

As they weren’t able to hold the parade last year, the Shriners were very excited to put on a good show for the town.

“We have clowns here, we have little cars, we have convertibles, we have our pipers, we have our funster unit and they all love to entertain kids and families, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Thomas Seymour, the director of the Anah Shrine.

With COVID restrictions easing, the Shriners hope to get back to all their favorite events, such as the Festival of Trees, later in the year.

