Yo-Yo Ma holds pop up concerts at Acadia National Park

The world-famous cellist performed with Wabanaki members.
Yo Yo Ma hosted a pop-up concert in Acadia National Park on June 17.
Yo Yo Ma hosted a pop-up concert in Acadia National Park on June 17.(Friends of Acadia)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 3 hours ago
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WMTW) - Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised visitors at Acadia National Park by performing two pop-up concerts on Thursday.

The first concert happened at the Jordan Pond House and the second was at Otter Point.

Friends of Acadia provided video of the concerts. Watch the video here.

The world-famous cellist performed with Wabanaki members.

