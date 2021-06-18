Yo-Yo Ma holds pop up concerts at Acadia National Park

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WMTW) - Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised visitors at Acadia National Park by performing two pop-up concerts on Thursday.

The first concert happened at the Jordan Pond House and the second was at Otter Point.

Friends of Acadia provided video of the concerts. Watch the video here.

The world-famous cellist performed with Wabanaki members.

