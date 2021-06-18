Advertisement

US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21

(WAGM)
By Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Canada’s public safety minister says border restrictions on nonessential travel with the United States will be extended until July 21.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted the move has been made in coordination with the U.S.

He says Canada’s number one priority is to keep Canadians safe during the pandemic.

Blair also notes the government plans to release details on Monday about fully vaccinated Canadians who return to the country.

The Canadian government has said it anticipates fully vaccinated Canadian citizens who test negative for COVID-19 will be exempt from two weeks quarantine when returning to the country sometime in early July.

There are growing calls in the U.S. to open the Canada-U.S. border for nonessential travel like tourism, but less than 20% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated now.

