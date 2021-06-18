Advertisement

United Week of Action encourages you to get involved with your community

United Ways across the state are hosting events
United Way
United Way
By Spencer Roberts
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Ways across the state are preparing for their first ever “United Week of Action” events.

The United Way of Eastern Maine is holding a kick off ceremony at Second Street Park in Bangor Monday, June 21st at 10 am.

They plan to hold a short ceremony and then get started with several park cleanups, building esplanade flower gardens, and a community vegetable garden.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and boxed lunch.

There will also be a basic needs drive on Thursday June 24th from 10-4 at the Bangor Walmart (900 Stillwater Ave, Bangor) and Ellsworth Reny’s. (157 High St. Ellsworth)

They’re looking for items like new underwear, shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, deodorant, razors, tampons/pads, and more.

Friday the 25th they’re hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross.

Shane Boyes, Community Engagement Coordinator with United Way of Eastern Maine, says they’ve been working hard to set everything up.

”All of the activities that we’ve designed this week are outside or very low contact for people who are still nervous about COVID. All of our activities are open to people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated we just ask that people follow the state guidelines for Covid. We’re just excited to get people coming together again, building the community back, getting people excited about being a member of this community in the great state of Maine.”

To find out more visit their website where you’ll find a calendar of events you can sort by region.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Police tape.
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a young boy in Temple
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases

Latest News

Augusta City Council chooses spot for new police station.
Augusta residents to vote on new police station Tuesday
Sheep for a Cure
Maple Crest Farm hosts Sheep for a Cure shearing competition
Stephen King autographs book for 16-year-old with terminal disease.
Stephen King fan with terminal illness visits Bangor on cross-country trek
A squirrel is rescued after she got her head stuck in a drainage hole in a dumpster in the TV5...
WATCH: See animal experts rescue stuck squirrel from TV5 dumpster