United Week of Action encourages you to get involved with your community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Ways across the state are preparing for their first ever “United Week of Action” events.

The United Way of Eastern Maine is holding a kick off ceremony at Second Street Park in Bangor Monday, June 21st at 10 am.

They plan to hold a short ceremony and then get started with several park cleanups, building esplanade flower gardens, and a community vegetable garden.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and boxed lunch.

There will also be a basic needs drive on Thursday June 24th from 10-4 at the Bangor Walmart (900 Stillwater Ave, Bangor) and Ellsworth Reny’s. (157 High St. Ellsworth)

They’re looking for items like new underwear, shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, deodorant, razors, tampons/pads, and more.

Friday the 25th they’re hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross.

Shane Boyes, Community Engagement Coordinator with United Way of Eastern Maine, says they’ve been working hard to set everything up.

”All of the activities that we’ve designed this week are outside or very low contact for people who are still nervous about COVID. All of our activities are open to people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated we just ask that people follow the state guidelines for Covid. We’re just excited to get people coming together again, building the community back, getting people excited about being a member of this community in the great state of Maine.”

To find out more visit their website where you’ll find a calendar of events you can sort by region.

