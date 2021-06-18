Advertisement

“They’re Grrreat!”: Skowhegan softball summons Tony the Tiger on the way to title game against Biddeford

By Bryan Sidelinger
Updated: 4 hours ago
(WABI) - High School Baseball State Finals, June 19th:

  • Class A: Bangor vs. South Portland, 1 p.m.@ St. Joseph’s, Standish
  • Class B: Freeport vs. Old Town, 11 a.m. @ Mansfield Stadium, Bangor
  • Class C: Orono vs. Monmouth Academy, 4:30 p.m. @ St. Joseph’s, Standish
  • Class D: Searsport vs. Machias, 3 p.m. @Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

High School Softball State Finals, June 19th:

  • Class A: Skowhegan vs. Biddeford, 4 p.m. @ St. Joseph’s, Standish
  • Class B: Cape Elizabeth vs. Winslow, 4 p.m. @ Brewer HS
  • Class C: Dexter vs. Hall-Dale, 12:30 p.m. @ St. Joseph’s, Standish
  • Class D: Searsport vs. Ashland, noon @ Brewer HS

