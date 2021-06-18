Suspect in Limington double killing makes first court appearance, victims identified

LIMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - The man charged with killing two people in their Limington home made his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Matthew Cote, 21, is accused of killing Cheryl Cote, 47, and Daniel Perkins, 45, according to a criminal complaint filed in York County Superior Court.

Police and the criminal complaint did not say how Cote was related to the victims, but police said he lived at the home with them.

Cote was not required to enter a plea, and his lawyer asked for a psychological evaluation.

The judge impounded the affidavit that would have provided more details on the killings. Cote was ordered held without bail.

Police said a retired firefighter driving by and spotted the fire at the home just after 5 a.m. Thursday. He called 911 and tried to get into the home but was unable to.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames. They found the bodies after entering the home.

Shortly after discovering the bodies, police said they pulled over Cote who was driving in Limington. Cote was interviewed, arrested and taken to the York County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.