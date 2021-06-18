Sunshine, Seasonable & Comfortable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine expected. A south/southwesterly breeze will usher some slightly warmer air into the region resulting in temperatures climbing to the upper 70s to low 80s over inland areas while coastal areas remain near or a little above 70° due to the onshore breeze. Clouds will increase tonight and we may see a few showers after midnight, mainly across western parts of the state. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to around 60°.

A cold front is forecast to approach the state Saturday. An upper-level disturbance ahead of the approaching cold front will move through later tonight and early Saturday giving us a chance for some scattered showers early Saturday morning then we’ll see a break during the morning hours with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging wind possible. Any of showers and thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall as well. It will be warm and more humid Saturday as well with highs in the 70s to around 80° and dewpoints in the low to mid-60s. The cold front will push to our east Saturday night and early Sunday allowing for a drier and brighter day. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Dewpoints will drop a bit behind the front making for a bit more comfortable day. Monday looks very warm and becoming more humid with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s, possibly near 90° inland and 70s along the coast. Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast Tuesday with a cold front moving into the region.

We've got a very comfortable day for today but humidity will move back in to start the weekend and will help to fuel some showers and thunderstorms Saturday. (WABI)

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 74°-82°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible after midnight especially over western parts of the state. Lows between 54°-60°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Father’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and muggy. Highs in the 80s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80°.

