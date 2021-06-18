Advertisement

Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt

Alex Harvill died while practicing a world-record jump.
Alex Harvill died while practicing a world-record jump.(Source: Instagram/Alex Harvill/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) – Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Video of the jump shows Harvill crashing into the dirt motorcycle ramp.

The 28-year-old of Ephrata, Washington was hoping to break his world record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp.

According to Guinness World Records, Harvill currently holds the record by making a jump of 297.54 feet on July 6, 2013.

Harvill had been preparing to make a jump of over 350 feet during an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Harvill explained he would be doing a series of jumps leading up to the record-breaking attempt.

Posted by Alex Harvill on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause of death, which is normal procedure.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Police tape.
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple

Latest News

The Department of Justice released a video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a...
Fierce Capitol attacks on police seen in newly released videos
The DOJ released video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a police officer.
Capitol riot: Newly released video shows police get punched
16th annual event.
Organizers ‘elated’ at annual Juneteenth event
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Acadia National Park.
Secretary of the Interior visits Maine to discuss investments in Acadia National Park
LIMINGTON
Suspect in Limington double killing makes first court appearance, victims identified