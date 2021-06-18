Six summits in six days: Massachusetts man raising money for Alzheimer’s Association

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The journey for a Massachusetts man has started in Maine as he works to reach the highest summit of each state in New England.

It’s all to raise money for the Alzheimers Association.

”At the core of every adventure I go on, there’s a bigger meaning and a there’s a cause behind it.”

Brendan Walsh calls himself an adventure athlete. Since 2017 he’s been setting difficult challenges for himself and raising money for charities.

“Ran my first marathon, taught myself how to long distance swim, did my first half iron man, and then rode my first two hundred mile ride”

He even holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest North to South US bicycle trip.

“From Madawaska Maine to Key West Florida and that buoy.”

That ride raised thousands of dollars for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“I kept pushing the envelope.”

He’s dubbed his latest adventure the NE6, and initially planned to hike all six highest points in New England in two days, driving between each peak in an RV. But that didn’t feel right to him.

“How can I make it a little bit harder? So I decided take out the carbon emitting vehicle and replace it with me, who runs on apples and bananas, cycling between each peak.”

The combined height of the summits is over 22,000 feet and the route will involve nearly 700 miles of cycling.

He’s given himself just six short days to complete the challenge.

“You can follow my dot, you can come hike some miles with me, run some miles with me.”

You can find him on bicyclebrendan.com, where you’ll also find the link to donate.

He hopes he can inspire people to keep going, whether the challenge they face is becoming a caretaker for a loved one, or an adventure of their own.

“You’ll look back down and say ‘I just climbed that mountain’ metaphorical or real. I think that’s a big thing that I’m trying to get across. Don’t be afraid to take that next step and just keep constantly moving forward with the belief that you can.”

According to the tracker on his website, he started his journey early Friday morning, at the time of publishing he’s completed Katahdin and has already made it past Dover-Foxcroft on his way to Mount Washington.

