Advertisement

Shaw’s extending hours for COVID-19 vaccines

The extended hours start this Friday, June 11th, and will keep pharmacies open until 10 at night.
Shaw's wants to help you night owls get your COVID-19 vaccine..
Shaw's wants to help you night owls get your COVID-19 vaccine..(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local grocery chain wants to help you night owls get your COVID-19 vaccine..

Officials with Shaw’s announcing that they will hold extended hours on Friday evenings in June.

The extended hours start this Friday, June 11th, and will keep pharmacies open until 10 at night.

It’s part of the President’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4th.

This move is only at the Bangor and Portland locations in Maine.

No appointment is necessary and customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20% off coupon on their groceries.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Mount Hope Cemetery
Bangor’s Mount Hope Cemetery designating new section for pets

Latest News

There are several attractions that are not on the list for free admission, including Acadia...
Maine state parks, historic sites free for Mainers on Sunday
Vax sweepstakes
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple
If the drawing were held Thursday, the prize would be $879,336.
More than 100K Mainers sign up for state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in first 24 hours
Both Senate and House will reconvene on Thursday, beyond the originally planned Wednesday...
New Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court sworn in Thursday