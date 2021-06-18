Shaw’s extending hours for COVID-19 vaccines

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local grocery chain wants to help you night owls get your COVID-19 vaccine..

Officials with Shaw’s announcing that they will hold extended hours on Friday evenings in June.

The extended hours start this Friday, June 11th, and will keep pharmacies open until 10 at night.

It’s part of the President’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4th.

This move is only at the Bangor and Portland locations in Maine.

No appointment is necessary and customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20% off coupon on their groceries.

