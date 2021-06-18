Secretary of the Interior visits Maine to discuss investments in Acadia National Park

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, came to Maine to make major announcements about the Great American Outdoors Act.

A total of $2.8 billion from the Biden Administration will increase public access and maintenance of our country’s public lands and national parks.

“I’m so proud that we are making investments to increase visitor access. That is what we want. We want to share this beautiful land with as many people as possible,” said Secretary Haaland.

Haaland was joined by Governor Mills and the state’s congressional delegation Friday morning at the Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park.

She says some of the money will impact the Schoodic District and the park as a whole.

“That includes a $7.6 million investment to rehabilitate the potable water and waste water systems. This project will also address over $5 million in deferred maintenance for the park,” said Secretary Haaland.

“And one of the first projects that it’s going to be funding we’ve just learned, is the rebuilding of the maintenance building over at Acadia. To me it’s the perfect symmetry that you’re using deferred maintenance money to rebuild a maintenance facility,” said Maine Senator Angus King.

The Great American Outdoors Act also includes $1.3 million more for Natural Resources Stewardship and Conservation at Acadia.

“These are investments in our own personal lives, in our communities, in our well being,” said Maine Representative Jared Golden.

On top of her visit to Acadia, Haaland also met with Tribal Leaders from the Penobscot and Wabanaki nations.

They focused on the best ways to protect their reservations.

“You live in an incredibly beautiful state. It’s my first trip to Maine and hopefully it will not be my last,” said Secretary Haaland.

