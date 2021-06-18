Advertisement

Proposed consumer owned utility fails in Maine Senate

Final enactment failed by one vote, 17-18.
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine will not have a consumer owned utility, at least for now.

This after a change of course overnight among lawmakers at the State House.

A bill that would have formed Pine Tree Power, a consumer owned utility to replace Central Maine Power and Versant, was voted down in the Senate.

This reverses an initial Senate vote where it passed 19-16.

Had the bill passed the Legislature, it faced a likely veto from Governor Mills.

Those behind the project say they plan to gather signatures for a citizen-initiated referendum to put the question on the ballot in November 2022.

The Maine Legislature has adjourned, and is unlikely to return until June 30, leaving the proposal in limbo for now.

