Advertisement

New Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court sworn in Thursday

Both Senate and House will reconvene on Thursday, beyond the originally planned Wednesday...
Both Senate and House will reconvene on Thursday, beyond the originally planned Wednesday special session adjournment.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state now has a new Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Valerie Stanfill was sworn into her new job this morning in Augusta.

She was joined by Gov. Mills, members of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, lawmakers, and others at the Blaine House.

Stanfill says she already has a list of issues she wants to fix.

“Indigent legal services, pretrial reform, sentencing, systemic racism, bias including gender, cultural issues and most of all of course the backlog and the stress that have been created over the last 15 months by the pandemic,” Stanfill said, to name a few.

Stanfill is the second woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court in the state’s history.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Mount Hope Cemetery
Bangor’s Mount Hope Cemetery designating new section for pets

Latest News

There are several attractions that are not on the list for free admission, including Acadia...
Maine state parks, historic sites free for Mainers on Sunday
Vax sweepstakes
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple
If the drawing were held Thursday, the prize would be $879,336.
More than 100K Mainers sign up for state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in first 24 hours