New Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court sworn in Thursday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state now has a new Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Valerie Stanfill was sworn into her new job this morning in Augusta.

She was joined by Gov. Mills, members of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, lawmakers, and others at the Blaine House.

Stanfill says she already has a list of issues she wants to fix.

“Indigent legal services, pretrial reform, sentencing, systemic racism, bias including gender, cultural issues and most of all of course the backlog and the stress that have been created over the last 15 months by the pandemic,” Stanfill said, to name a few.

Stanfill is the second woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court in the state’s history.

