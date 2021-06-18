Advertisement

Multiple crews battle wildfire in Bangor

Wildfire off Church Road in Bangor
Wildfire off Church Road in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple departments as well as the Maine Forest Service battled a wildfire off Church Road in Bangor Friday afternoon.

Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins tells us the fire is now contained.

“Crews did find a pretty sizeable fire when they arrived on scene, they estimated they had about one to two acres going,” Higgins said while on scene. “At this point we estimate that there’s been about six acres that have burned. We’ve been assisted by several of our area partners with their tankers to get water in. It’s taken quite a bit of water with the fire getting going today and the gusty winds have been churning the fire back up, so they’ve had to make sure to soak it down good.”

Higgins said they’d be there for several hours after getting the fire under control.

“We’ve been lucky to have the support of the Maine Forest Service today,” Higgins said. “They had two helicopters that were flying, dropping water and we appreciate the efforts not only of our Bangor fire fighters but our regional partners here all around that have helped us today.”

No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.

