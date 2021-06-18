Advertisement

More than 100K Mainers sign up for state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in first 24 hours

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - More than 100,000 Mainers signed up for the state’s new COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes in the first 24 hours, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Janet Mills unveiled the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” Wednesday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, 102,427 had entered the sweepstakes.

The winner will get $1 for every person to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine by July 4.

The more people who are vaccinated, the higher the prize will be.

If the drawing were held Thursday, the prize would be $879,336.

Maine residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine since vaccinations began last December are eligible for the sweepstakes.

Mainers must register online or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. People must register by 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Mount Hope Cemetery
Bangor’s Mount Hope Cemetery designating new section for pets

Latest News

There are several attractions that are not on the list for free admission, including Acadia...
Maine state parks, historic sites free for Mainers on Sunday
Vax sweepstakes
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple
Both Senate and House will reconvene on Thursday, beyond the originally planned Wednesday...
New Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court sworn in Thursday