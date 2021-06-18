More than 100K Mainers sign up for state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in first 24 hours

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - More than 100,000 Mainers signed up for the state’s new COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes in the first 24 hours, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Janet Mills unveiled the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” Wednesday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, 102,427 had entered the sweepstakes.

The winner will get $1 for every person to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine by July 4.

The more people who are vaccinated, the higher the prize will be.

If the drawing were held Thursday, the prize would be $879,336.

Maine residents 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine since vaccinations began last December are eligible for the sweepstakes.

Mainers must register online or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. People must register by 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.