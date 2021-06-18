Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple

TEMPLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a child in the Franklin County Town of Temple.

Officials say they responded a shooting that happened at a home on Forest Hill Road.

State Police believe the child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Other family members were in the residence at the time of the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed Friday..

