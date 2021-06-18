Maine state parks, historic sites free for Mainers on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Mainers will be able to enjoy state parks and historic sites for free on Sunday.

It is the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands annual Maine resident day.

The weather is looking perfect to enjoy a day of hiking, swimming or a picnic.

There are some exceptions: Free admission does not apply to the following locations:

Acadia National Park

Allagash Wilderness Waterway

Baxter State Park

Peacock Beach

Maine Wildlife Park

Scarborough Beach State Park

Swan Island, the Penobscot River Corridor

Penobscot Narrows Observatory (admission to Fort Knox Historic Site is free)

