Maine state parks, historic sites free for Mainers on Sunday
Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Mainers will be able to enjoy state parks and historic sites for free on Sunday.
It is the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands annual Maine resident day.
The weather is looking perfect to enjoy a day of hiking, swimming or a picnic.
There are some exceptions: Free admission does not apply to the following locations:
- Acadia National Park
- Allagash Wilderness Waterway
- Baxter State Park
- Peacock Beach
- Maine Wildlife Park
- Scarborough Beach State Park
- Swan Island, the Penobscot River Corridor
- Penobscot Narrows Observatory (admission to Fort Knox Historic Site is free)
