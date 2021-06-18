Advertisement

Maine business, immigrant leaders urging Senate action on bipartisan immigration solutions

Sen. Susan Collins shared remarks in a forum Friday. Business leaders are urging her and Angus King to support bipartisan immigration solutions that would expand Maine's workforce.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine is currently facing a labor shortage and an aging population.

Business and immigrant leaders are calling on Maine’s delegation to support bipartisan immigration solutions to help address these issues.

The Maine Business Immigration Coalition held a viral forum Friday.

Those in attendance called on Senators Angus King and Susan Collins to support immigration solutions that would expand the workforce, while helping the economy grow.

The last time Congress updated permanent residency or work visas was in 1990.

Collins says while work is being done to strengthen border security, Congress must expand the H-2B program.

”It is vital to our hospitality sector and gives returning workers an opportunity to better care for their families in their native land,” Collins told those attending the summit.

“Quite simply, we cannot achieve our goals of higher wages, higher productivity, and an adequate number of workers without the continued immigration and workforce participation of immigrants,” explained Heather Johnson, Commissioner, Maine Department of Economic Community Development. “We’re looking forward to common sense policy that recognizes the contributions immigrants are making across the state of Maine.”

Many businesses are limiting hours because of an estimated shortage of more than 16,000 workers, with not enough non-immigrant H-2B visas or J-1 visas available.

