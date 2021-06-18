Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam of Capitol riot attack released in case of former Marine, NYPD

An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him with a flagpole and tackling him. Prosecutors used the footage in the case against Thomas Webster, a former Marine and NYPD officer.(Department of Justice)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Justice Department released footage Thursday used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer accused of crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

WARNING: The video contains violence. Explicit language has been edited but some may still be heard among the crowd.

The footage was taken from a body camera of an officer on duty Jan. 6. It was used in a federal case against Thomas Webster, identified by prosecutors as the man wearing a red and black jacket in the video holding a flagpole and yelling obscenities at the officers, CNN reported.

The man matching the description in the video pushes the barrier at police before swinging the flagpole wildly toward them. The officer takes away the flagpole after a brief scuffle for it and then the man charges at the officer.

The officer is knocked to the ground with the man on top of him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office out of Washington, D.C., said Webster was charged with seven counts, including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence with a weapon on restricted grounds, civil disorder and disorderly conduct.

Webster was indicted in March. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A judge ordered the release of the footage Thursday. Multiple media outlets, including parent company Gray Television, have sought footage of the Capitol riot used in court cases.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Mount Hope Cemetery
Bangor’s Mount Hope Cemetery designating new section for pets

Latest News

There are several attractions that are not on the list for free admission, including Acadia...
Maine state parks, historic sites free for Mainers on Sunday
Vax sweepstakes
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple
If the drawing were held Thursday, the prize would be $879,336.
More than 100K Mainers sign up for state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes in first 24 hours
Marcus Eriz, 24, told police on June 6 that he grabbed the loaded gun, rolled down the window...
Officials: Man in Calif. boy’s road rage killing admitted firing gun