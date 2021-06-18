Advertisement

Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot

By WMTW staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine funeral director’s license and the license of his cremation business have been suspended for 30 days after the Board of Funeral Services found 11 bodies unrefrigerated and decomposing at the business.

“Knowing my dad was sitting there, rotting, disgusts me,” said Melissa Pelletier.

Her dad Mike was 62 years old when he died at a Lewiston hospital of COVID-19 and a brain hemorrhage on May 6.

The hospital referred her to Affordable Cremation Solution. His body was delivered to the cremation business on May 7.

She had trouble getting any information though about the process and made countless calls to the owner, Kenneth Kincer.

She said the response was, “Oh, he’s in the process of getting cremated right now. You’ll hear from us Monday.”

When days turned into weeks, she called another funeral home to intervene. That funeral home retrieved her father’s body over the Memorial Day weekend.

She said she spoke with the person who picked up her dad’s remains.

“She said he wasn’t in a freezer. He was just sitting in a bag in the basement,” Pelletier said. “I just can’t even think about it, just disgusted.”

Investigators from the Board of Funeral services made several visits to the business in April and May and found 11 bodies decomposing and unrefrigerated. Some had been there for two months.

“No family should have to go through this. I shouldn’t have to go through this. We’re going through enough just losing our loved ones, you know, and it’s just not fair,” Pelletier said.

The business has shut down, and now the families are grieving again.

“I don’t think that this place, this guy, this owner of this place should get away with this,” Pelletier said. “And I’m going to lawyer up and make sure that that doesn’t happen. I’m going to fix this.”

An attorney for Affordable Cremation Solution had no comment.

Kincer has a hearing on the suspension before the Board of Funeral Services next month.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

