Few Showers Overnight. More Humid With Chance Of Storms Saturday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will move through the region this evening. This will bring increasing clouds along with scattered showers & a few isolated t-storms. Best chance of any precipitation will be over the northern half of Maine. Showers should last through early Saturday.

For the rest of Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit more humid as dew points climb into the low 60s and highs will be in the 70s & low 80s. As a cold front moves through by late afternoon it will produce showers & t-storms. There will be a marginal risk of severe storms. Main hazard with any storm that does develop will be strong winds, but storms will also produce periods of heavy rain.

Front will clear overnight bringing a much nicer day for Father’s Day. Expect increasing sunshine with highs in the 70s coastal and 80s interior. Dew points will be lower once the front clears.

High pressure moves in by Monday bringing a warm & sunny day, but dew points will be climbing into early next week. Another chance of showers will arrive by Tuesday & Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

A humid day for Saturday before a cold front will improve conditions for Sunday. A sticky start though early next week. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds & the chance of scattered showers. Lows in the 50s with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few AM showers. Mostly cloudy & more humid with highs reaching the 70s & 80s. A cold front will produce a few stronger storms by late afternoon. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine & decreasing humidity. Highs will be warmer mainly in the 80s for interior spots, 70s coastal.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching into the 80s inland and mid to upper 70s near the coast. Expect a warm & muggy day.

TUESDAY: Showers & t-storms possible as a cold front moves through. Another humid day with highs in the 70s & 80s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.