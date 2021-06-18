As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission

(WABI) - A push is underway on Capitol Hill and beyond for a full-blown investigation of the coronavirus outbreak by a national commission like the one that looked into 9/11.

Senator Susan Collins is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to establish such a commission.

It comes amid lingering questions over the government’s response to the crisis and the origin of the virus.

But the bill’s prospects are unclear as many worry that politics will interfere with the process, as happened when Republicans came out against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

