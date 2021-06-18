Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they'd been tracking the couple for months.
Bangor man and woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Limington House Fire
State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases
Police tape.
Maine State Police investigate shooting death of a child in Temple

Latest News

The DOJ released video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a police officer.
Capitol riot: Newly released video shows police get punched
16th annual event.
Organizers ‘elated’ at annual Juneteenth event
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Acadia National Park.
Secretary of the Interior visits Maine to discuss investments in Acadia National Park
LIMINGTON
Suspect in Limington double killing makes first court appearance, victims identified
Sen. Susan Collins shared remarks in a forum Friday. Business leaders are urging her and Angus...
Maine business, immigrant leaders urging Senate action on bipartisan immigration solutions