36 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 36 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths.

The total number of deaths in our state stand at 854 since the pandemic began.

There are 68,753 cases in total. Of those, 50,280 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

There are 16 patients in critical condition. 5 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC

Penobscot County recording 5 new cases. Kennebec County has 4.

Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Piscataquis and Sagdahoc counties all reporting no increases in cases.

