36 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths in Maine

Seven day average is about 41 new cases daily according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 8 hours ago
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 36 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths.

The total number of deaths in our state stand at 854 since the pandemic began.

There are 68,753 cases in total. Of those, 50,280 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

There are 16 patients in critical condition. 5 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 5 new cases. Kennebec County has 4.

Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Piscataquis and Sagdahoc counties all reporting no increases in cases.

