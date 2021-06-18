36 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths in Maine
Seven day average is about 41 new cases daily according to Maine CDC
Updated: 8 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 36 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.
No new deaths.
The total number of deaths in our state stand at 854 since the pandemic began.
There are 68,753 cases in total. Of those, 50,280 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.
There are 16 patients in critical condition. 5 are on ventilators.
Penobscot County recording 5 new cases. Kennebec County has 4.
Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Piscataquis and Sagdahoc counties all reporting no increases in cases.
