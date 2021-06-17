Winthrop man facing charges after drug bust

ALFRED, Maine (WABI) - State drug agents arrested a man from Winthrop after a traffic stop in Alfred.

Officials say 46-year-old John Katula was pulled over by police Wednesday night.

During the traffic stop Katula is accused of trying to conceal his identity.

Police searched the vehicle where they say they found 240 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine, cocaine base and meth.

We’re told the drugs have street value of about $45,000.

Katula was taken to the York County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.