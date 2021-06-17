Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases

Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Washington County died with COVID-19 according to the latest statistics from the Maine CDC.

That brings the total number of deaths in our state to 854 since the pandemic began.

Newly recorded cases remain in the double digits- 41 showing for the latest report from the state.

Total cases are now at 68,717. Of those, 50, 245 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Maine is averaging about 42 new cases daily in the last 7 days.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC (WABI TV)

Seven counties, including Cumberland, reporting no increase in cases.

Penobscot and Kennebec each recording 7 new cases.

York County showing 10 additional ones.

