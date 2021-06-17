Advertisement

Washington County resident died with coronavirus, 41 new cases

17 patients in critical care, 7 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 12 hours ago
Latest coronavirus cases released from the Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - A resident of Washington County died with COVID-19 according to the latest statistics from the Maine CDC.

That brings the total number of deaths in our state to 854 since the pandemic began.

Newly recorded cases remain in the double digits- 41 showing for the latest report from the state.

Total cases are now at 68,717. Of those, 50, 245 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Maine is averaging about 42 new cases daily in the last 7 days.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC
Seven counties, including Cumberland, reporting no increase in cases.

Penobscot and Kennebec each recording 7 new cases.

York County showing 10 additional ones.

