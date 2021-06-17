UMaine’s fall return plans include tuition-free, exploratory learning project

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Incoming and second-year UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to start college a week early this year for a tuition free, exploratory learning project.

University officials are calling it Research Learning Experience.

It will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that are typically available to juniors and seniors.

There are more than 30 RLE one-credit courses students can choose from, covering a range of topics.

“Innovative research learning experiences are a great example of how we will be helping students transition successfully to college and past the disruptions of the pandemic. We are eager to introduce a new cohort of learners to research and creative endeavors as they begin their college experience at the state’s land, sea, and space grant university and our regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias.”

If students don’t know their major yet, no worries.

They can try something new and see where it takes them.

“This is exactly what we had in mind when we announced our commitment to the University of Maine System in October. First-year, small-group exploratory learning prepares students for college success and provides the skills they will need to succeed in a world where the pace of change continues to accelerate.”

The program begins with an immersive, week-long experience on campus or at learning sites starting on Aug. 23.

Financial aid and scholarships are available for the $390 fee associated with educational and entertainment activities.

