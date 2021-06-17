Advertisement

UMaine’s fall return plans include tuition-free, exploratory learning project

The tuition-free, exploratory learning project is backed by the Harold Alfond Foundation.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 11 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Incoming and second-year UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to start college a week early this year for a tuition free, exploratory learning project.

University officials are calling it Research Learning Experience.

It will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that are typically available to juniors and seniors.

There are more than 30 RLE one-credit courses students can choose from, covering a range of topics.

If students don’t know their major yet, no worries.

They can try something new and see where it takes them.

The program begins with an immersive, week-long experience on campus or at learning sites starting on Aug. 23.

Financial aid and scholarships are available for the $390 fee associated with educational and entertainment activities.

