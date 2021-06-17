UMaine’s fall return plans include tuition-free, exploratory learning project
The tuition-free, exploratory learning project is backed by the Harold Alfond Foundation.
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Incoming and second-year UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to start college a week early this year for a tuition free, exploratory learning project.
University officials are calling it Research Learning Experience.
It will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that are typically available to juniors and seniors.
There are more than 30 RLE one-credit courses students can choose from, covering a range of topics.
If students don’t know their major yet, no worries.
They can try something new and see where it takes them.
The program begins with an immersive, week-long experience on campus or at learning sites starting on Aug. 23.
Financial aid and scholarships are available for the $390 fee associated with educational and entertainment activities.
