Strawberry picking season comes early after warm spring

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - We are in the thick of strawberry picking season.

For the past two weeks folks have been flooding the fields of Treworgy Orchards in Levant.

With the snow melting early combined with a particularly warm spring, berry season came sooner than usual. But they should stay ripe past the July 4th holiday.

“So this is a very early season. Typically I would say they would just be starting now, maybe a little bit later. People typically think of July 4th as strawberry time. So our last big weekends will be around the 4th this year since it’s early. But we should have good berries for the fourth,” said Matthew Pellerin, Owner of Treworgy Orchards.

“People really love strawberries, they like to get out with their families and do fun things. And so I’m seeing a lot of people picking lots of strawberries. Lots of families together having a good time. It’s really a great time out here,” said Pellerin.

For a full schedule to plan your berry picking, you can go to the Treworgy Orchard’s website.

You can also find other local farms by going to pickyourown.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.