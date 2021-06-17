State suspends Lewiston funeral home director’s license for 30 days

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The state of Maine Board of Funeral Services has suspended the license of a Lewiston funeral director for 30 days after concluding that he poses “an immediate jeopardy to the health and safety” to members of the public.

In an order dated Monday, the board suspended the license of Kenneth Kincer to work as a funeral director and the license of his business, Affordable Cremation Solutions for 30 days. The board also scheduled a hearing for July 13.

According to state documents, on April 15, a state investigator met with Kincer, who said he was not feeling well and that there were five human remains in temporary storage in the building. Although the remains were not refrigerated, the inspector said there was no odor of decay at that time.

Last April, the board received complaints from two people who said they had been unable to retrieve the remains of their loved ones from the funeral home.

In both instances, the people filing the complaints had said they were not able to reach Kincer to make arrangements.

The board sent Kincer a letter notifying him of the complaints filed against him but no response was received.

Last week, the board investigator returned to Affordable Cremation Solutions to follow up and found 12 bodies in the funeral home. Three of the bodies had been accepted in April. Several had been received in mid-May.

“The funeral attendant told the board investigator that one of the decedents was too large to fit in a body bag and was accordingly in an unsealed box,” documents said. The investigator also reported that the odor of decomposition “was very strong” but confined to the lower level of the building where human remains are stored.

Two days later, on June 10, the investigator returned to Affordable Cremation Solutions and found that 11 bodies were in unrefrigerated storage at the funeral home. The odor of decomposition had spread to the upper level of the building and that records were in “complete disarray.”

“The funeral attendant brought the investigator to the main level and then said he had to wait outside due to the odor.

The Board investigator reported acquiring a headache due to the odor within 20 minutes of being inside the establishment.”

The Board investigator also learned that multiple people had called asking about getting their loved ones’ remains and that several people were very upset.

The state documents also said that the funeral home had sent far fewer death certificates to the Office of Vital Statistics than the number of human remains found on-premises.

The Board also concluded that if the preliminary findings are proven by a preponderance of the evidence they would warrant imposing discipline against Kincer’s and the funeral home’s licenses.

Possible violations include failure to notify the state that the funeral director is available, failure to supervise the part-time funeral attendance, failure to properly store human remains and failure to properly file death certificates with the Office of Vital Statistics.

A man who answered the phone at Affordable Cremation Solutions this afternoon said Kincer was not available but referred questions to Kincer’s lawyer, who could not be reached for comment.

