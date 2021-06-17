Partly to Mostly Sunny & Seasonable This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The upper level low will move to our east this afternoon allowing the shower chances across northern Maine to taper off. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies across the state this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s to mid-50s for lows.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday. A south/southwesterly breeze will usher some slightly warmer air into the region resulting in temperatures climbing to the upper 70s to low 80s over inland areas while coastal areas remain near or a little above 70° due to the onshore breeze. A cold front is forecast to move into the state Saturday. An upper level disturbance ahead of the approaching cold front will move through late Friday night and early Saturday giving us a chance for some scattered showers early Saturday morning otherwise the first half of Saturday looks okay with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. The cold front will cross the state later in the day Saturday and into Saturday night giving us a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times in any showers or thunderstorms that develop Saturday. It will be warm and more humid Saturday as well with highs in the 70s to around 80° and dewpoints in the low to mid-60s. The cold front will push to our east Sunday allowing for a drier and brighter day. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated shower north. Highs between 69°-77°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 48°-54°. Light southwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 74°-83°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Father’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

