Parade held to celebrate Belfast veteran’s 102nd birthday

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -A birthday parade in Belfast Thursday afternoon honored a local veteran.

Glenn Hills is celebrating more than a century of life.

”Today is all about Mr. Hills.” said Jim Roberts, Operations Manager for the Belfast VFW. “He’s 102 years old. He’s served through 3 wars. Been a great asset to our country. This is his day. This is for him.”

Glenn Hills, a Belfast native, served 36 years in the US Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

“His family sacrificed, not just him, but his family…to sacrifice 36 years of your life to take care of this country and fight for it.” said Richard Pomeroy Jr. Commander of American Legion Post 43 in Belfast. “It’s an honor to even be able to do this.”

Born in 1919 just weeks before the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, Hills has lived in Belfast his whole life. He became a resident of Harbor Hill Center in 2019.

The parade featured members of the VFW, Legion, police and fire departments, and more.

“It’s actually bigger than the regular parade we hold in the city.” said Roberts.

The Garry Owen Motorcycle club, known for their support of veterans, was also there. President Warren Ard was proud to honor Mr. Hill, and saluted him as he rode by.

“This is what we do, and we’re here. I’d like to have a bigger showing of Garry Owens but we’ve got 13 bikes, and that’s enough.”

“These guys are doing God’s work for veterans.” said Pomeroy. “And we have the Patriot Riders, another one just doing God’s work for veterans. Then you have members of the community who want to come out and show their appreciation for this man and for what he’s done for us.”

Mr. Hills watched the parade with his brothers Basil and Carl.

“A 102 year old man that served in World War II combat vet. He deserves everything that he gets.” said Ard.

His family says he enjoys watching John Wayne movies and word puzzles and is enjoying more family visits now that restrictions are lifted.

“He’s provided so much service for us. It’s the least we can to.” said Roberts.

If Mr. Hills has anything to say about it, there may be a lot more birthday parades. When asked if he ever thought he’d make it to 102, he laughed and said he’d go for 202.

