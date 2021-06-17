Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty

Latest News

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Maine health officials hope that federal funding will aide statewide efforts to assist those...
Maine health officials planning for future helping homeless
The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this...
Maine schools prepare for return to normal in fall
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Juneteenth becomes the nation’s 11th federal holiday