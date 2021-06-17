Advertisement

State police arrest and charge man with two counts of murder after Limington fire

Police said the incident in Limington was not connected to incidents on Wednesday in nearby Standish and Waterboro.
Limington House Fire
Limington House Fire(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 8 hours ago
LIMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say they have arrested and charged a man with two counts of murder in connection to a fire in Limington Thursday morning.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home on Hardscrabble Road.

According to police, 21-year-old Matthew Cote is the suspect.

Police said they couldn’t comment on whether or not Cote was related to the deceased, but they are confident that he did live inside the house.

Police said a retired firefighter was driving and spotted the fire.

He called 911 and tried to get into the home but was unable to.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames. They found the bodies after entering the home.

An autopsy will be done Friday to identify the man and woman and to determine their cause of death.

State police, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.

