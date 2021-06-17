Advertisement

Maine State Police investigating Standish woman’s death

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 10 hours ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police announced Wednesday night the agency is investigating the death of a woman in Standish.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, were at the scene on Dow Road in Standish for hours earlier in the day.

Officials say deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home on Dow Road shortly before 10 a.m. as part of an assault investigation.

State police say deputies discovered the body of 29-year-old Amanda Brown of Standish.

Brown’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

State police and the York County Sheriff’s Office also responded to an incident on Mayfair Way in Waterboro.

According to he York County Sheriffs Office, a man at that scene in Waterboro was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital after an hours-long police presence,

State police would not comment on whether the two incidents are connected.

Dow Road in Standish remained closed into the evening Wednesday night.

Maine State Police say there is no danger to the public.

