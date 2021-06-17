Advertisement

Maine schools prepare for return to normal in fall

When the State of Emergency in Maine comes to an end on June 30th, so does the state’s requirement that schools have students and staff wear face coverings.
The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this...
The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this fall...without masks.
By Brian Sullivan
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this fall...without masks.

When the State of Emergency in Maine comes to an end on June 30th, so does the state’s requirement that schools have students and staff wear face coverings.

The state still recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated.

With one of the best vaccination rates in the nation and the availability of the COVID-19 testing program to all districts, there is a great deal of hope.

“For the fall, we do expect the physical distancing requirements will be repealed,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “There will no longer be the need for desks to be spaced three feet apart, for kids to sit six feet apart in cafeterias, for example, which have been those factors that were limiting in person learning.”

“We’ll continue to vaccinate those 12 and up who are eligible for vaccinations and offer pool testing to schools which might help them keep kids safe, but we’re going to hopefully be fully open in early September,” said Governor Janet Mills. “All schools should be open. We want our kids back in the classroom.”

The Department of Health and Human Services continues to encourage schools to participate in its free pooled testing program.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinationland
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Coffee Break Cafe
Employers react to Maine’s new incentive program
Dustin Boone
Dover-Foxcroft man charged with robbery
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, 56 new cases
Jessica Cox
Augusta woman charged with sex crimes involving a minor pleads guilty

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Maine health officials hope that federal funding will aide statewide efforts to assist those...
Maine health officials planning for future helping homeless
COURTESY: MDEA
Winthrop man facing charges after drug bust
A look inside the KC-135 Air Refueling Boom Simulator
Boom or Bust: Maine Air National Guard gives simulator tour