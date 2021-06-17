Maine schools prepare for return to normal in fall

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state’s top officials are planning for a return to normal in the classroom this fall...without masks.

When the State of Emergency in Maine comes to an end on June 30th, so does the state’s requirement that schools have students and staff wear face coverings.

The state still recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated.

With one of the best vaccination rates in the nation and the availability of the COVID-19 testing program to all districts, there is a great deal of hope.

“For the fall, we do expect the physical distancing requirements will be repealed,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “There will no longer be the need for desks to be spaced three feet apart, for kids to sit six feet apart in cafeterias, for example, which have been those factors that were limiting in person learning.”

“We’ll continue to vaccinate those 12 and up who are eligible for vaccinations and offer pool testing to schools which might help them keep kids safe, but we’re going to hopefully be fully open in early September,” said Governor Janet Mills. “All schools should be open. We want our kids back in the classroom.”

The Department of Health and Human Services continues to encourage schools to participate in its free pooled testing program.

