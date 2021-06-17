Advertisement

Maine health officials planning for future helping homeless

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says she’s proud of the work they have done through the pandemic.
Maine health officials hope that federal funding will aide statewide efforts to assist those experiencing homelessness.
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Working in coordination with the Maine State Housing Authority, the former Ramada Inn in Bangor was converted to a temporary homeless shelter, but Lambrew says the goal is to find something permanent.

“Providing that kind of case work or case management, providing case management with some of the new programs that are also coming out of Washington,” Lambrew said. “There is significant support in the American Rescue Plan for temporary rental assistance for example, for our municipalities to be able to to build better systems for affordable housing. We are working hand in glove with our partners at Maine State Housing Authority.”

DHHS is working with state agencies to prepare for and transition through the end of the State of Emergency on June 30th.

