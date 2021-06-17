Loved ones of men who drowned in Messalonskee Lake come together for Celebration of Life

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Loved ones of two men who drowned in Messalonskee Lake last week honored their memories Thursday.

Wardens recovered the bodies of 21-year old Brandon Breton of Vassalboro and 19-year-old Joseph Mayo of Rome last Tuesday.

A Celebration of Life was held at The Red Barn in Augusta.

“I think it’s the Maine mentality that we have. I mean, look, it’s pretty heartwarming. I love it,” said owner, Laura Benedict.

A sense of community was on display Thursday at the Red Barn in Augusta.

Friends and family of Brandon and Joseph gathered to honor their lives.

Community members came out to show support to the families, too. One big supporter, Benedict, owner of the Red Barn.

“It’s the gathering place for people to just come together and when these families see how much people want to be a part of it, I think that’s going to warm their hearts for sure. I know it warms mine,” she said.

She was approached last week by Brandon’s family.

“We sat down and it was just heartbreaking,” she said. “She was speechless. He said, “Laura, you can bring people together. Can we have a Celebration of Life here at the Red Barn?” I’m like, sure, I know we can bring people together. We have enough room.”

Laura says she never met Brandon, Joseph or their families but she’s humbled to be a part of this.

“You don’t have to know somebody. You just see this is all happening and it’s like, oh boy, but I like to be able to be that celebration destination.”

Neither family wanted to go on camera but Michael and Susan Breton say they are thankful for the outpouring of support for their son.

Brandon lived in Vassalboro his whole life and was known as an extremely hard worker.

He co-owned Sandy Point Seafood in Augusta with his parents, which has been closed for the last week.

Michael Brenton says his son touched many lives and will be missed by many.

“He said I just want everybody to know how much of a hero my son was to me,” said Benedict.

Sandy Point Seafood will announce a reopening date soon on Facebook.

A sign out front of Sandy Point Seafood in Augusta honors 21-year-old Brandon Breton. Breton co-owned Sandy Point Seafood with his parents. (Sandy Point Seafood)

