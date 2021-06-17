Initial claims for unemployment drop in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for unemployment in Maine are on the decline, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

About 1,350 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were filed the week ending June 12th.

Another 300 initial claims were fled for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

According to the Department of Labor, overall unemployment continued claims are down roughly 1,050 claims from the previous week.

About 10,000 weekly certifications were filed last week, while another 11,500 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

